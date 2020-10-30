People often tell me how much they love our name, IMPACT of Southern Arizona, because it so describes what we do best. As a social service nonprofit serving many communities in Pima and Pinal Counties, in so many different ways, I understand that. Our programs and seasonal projects are designed to stabilize families and seniors, help them manage the short run and provide resources and tips to improve their long-term quality of life. You can learn more about how we partner with our community stakeholders like YOU to give hope, feed thousands, and make a real difference in people’s lives, by visiting our website at impactsoaz.org.
You have probably already started receiving mailers and seeing ads from hundreds of nonprofits as we move into the most popular season of giving; so, this month I would like to share some incredible and surprising information about the massive IMPACT made by the whole Nonprofit Sector on everyone’s lives, including your own! It will likely shock you!
IMPACT of Southern Arizona has been a long time member of the Alliance of AZ nonprofits, which asked its more than 1000 members, a few years ago, to participate in an important survey designed to dig deep to define the social and economic impact we have in the State of AZ as a whole. Here are some results:
There are nearly 23,000 registered nonprofits in AZ, and together they are the fifth largest non-government employer, providing more than 332,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing $2.2 Billion annually in payroll /state/local taxes and holding more than $48Billion in assets. The Nonprofit Sector, as a whole generates $28 Billion in annual revenue, making it larger than the construction industry and on par with the entire state retail sector.
When COVID-19 hit, nonprofits had to cancel fundraising events and lost revenue from other earned income sources. In the overall Nonprofit Sector, less than 27 percent of the annual revenue comes from donors and foundation dollars; so these sudden drops in earned revenue truly became catastrophic across the board. And of course, in the beginning, COVID-19 appeared to be relatively short term; but we’ve seen how closures and spikes in infection rates have drawn out long term effects, for which we still have no clear prediction of a timeline.
IMPACT of Southern Arizona suffered and celebrated like many other area nonprofits: struggling with significant reductions of income from the Golden Goose Thrift Shop as they had to react to COVID-19 closures, volunteer hiatus experienced by both organizations, and non-essential program closures; but also being bolstered by an incredibly generous will of the public to reach out and be part of a solution, with funding to help carry struggling families, and us through the spring and summer. IMPACT and other social service nonprofits benefited, but NPOs who were not deemed critical by the public, or who rely on fees or sales income, like the Goose, were forced to close and didn’t receive the same financial support.
In June, concerned with the health of the Nonprofit Sector, the Alliance sent a new survey to their membership, to which nearly 500 organizations replied. The economic value of the effect of COVID-19 from March through June was staggering: reported loss of revenue for these members, through June was $52,936,644 (ranging from $300K-$9.1M per NPO); total anticipated loss through the end of the fiscal year is 269,097,741 ($150K-$140M); increased expenses were $4,460,625 ($100K-$800K) and are expected to top out at $9,794,300 by year end. The surveyed members applied for a grand total of more than $63 million in PPP Loans, but only 60 percent were approved and 33 percent were still waiting to hear back as summer set in. Some opted to apply for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which help, but are not forgivable. More than $5 million was requested: 33 percent approved, and 51 percent waiting for news. Human capital was also affected in the early months as 2,877 nonprofit employees were furloughed and 36,427 volunteers disengaged.
Traditionally, as economy slows, demand follows, because people don’t have money to spend; but with COVID-19, nonprofits were hit hard as unemployment skyrocketed and community need increased as revenues decreased. The message is this: as we all slowly begin to return to some sort of new normal, nonprofits are still struggling. Revenues continue to be under budget, and lean teams are working harder than ever to cover all the essential tasks needed to keep up the mission work, provide services, bolster the community, and stay afloat.
At IMPACT, we closed non-essential programs, and immediately flipped our food bank to create a drive through for the average 500 families we serve each month. Not every family comes every month. Some only come when they need the added support; because while they do struggle, they have compassion for those less fortunate and want to be sure there is enough food to go around.
Prior to COVID-19, we would typically see over 1000 different households throughout the year. From March through September, we enrolled 510 NEW families! Each household is generally allowed by DES to come for a USDA food box and supplements only once a month, but during the spring months, this was opened up so people could come for additional boxes as needed; and many of our regular clients came in for the added help. They needed to spend their limited earned income on other necessities and to cover the rising cost of food. We gave out an average of 10,000 pounds of food each month to meet the demand!
If you can, please consider supporting a nonprofit one more time this year. Surely there is one whose mission matches your passion and who needs your support to make it through this very tough year. Our sector needs to remain strong, for clients, and for the Arizona economy. Support local businesses as well who also struggle to hang on; and when you have a chance, please join us in thanking the many corporate and foundation funders who have collaboratively created unique funding opportunities this year, and individuals who gave from their hearts. Our interdependence knits us together, and we are all fortunate to be part of this southern Arizona community that cares.
At the end of the year, I will report the findings of a second survey the Alliance is currently conducting to see what the Nonprofit Sector predicts for 2021. With your help, that vision will hopefully be full of optimism! I know I can speak for southern Arizona nonprofits when I say to you that we all appreciate each and every donor and volunteer! Thank you for caring and giving hope. We wish you a safe and healthy fall season.