The Golden Goose Thrift Shop is holding its first annual “Spring Awakening Event” on Monday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! We invite the community to get to know the Goose! We need YOU! There will be guided tours through the Goose every hour on the hour! Enjoy light refreshments and learn about the joys of volunteering at the Goose! Find out why volunteers stay healthier, live longer, and are happier! We would love to welcome you in to our Goose family, where good things happen every day! Come be a part of changing the lives of local children, seniors and families in need! We can’t wait to meet you!

