Thanks to everyone who came out to our last blood drive on Saturday, March 18. W e ended up collecting 78 units of blood. Great turnout for a cold day! Our next blood drive, on Saturday, May 20, should be warmer and the spring flowers should be out. Of course, it will be held at the MountainView Ballroom from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. We know that many of you will be returning to your summer homes, so those of us left here will need to sign up to keep the numbers up. We want to win the Ironman award again this year. Also, we would like to include a “Save this Date” for 2023 drives. Please see list below.

As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

To schedule your appointment please go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Also, you can start the donation process before leaving home by completing Rapid Pass online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15-minutes. Learn more at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. We hope to see you all.

Blood drives for 2023

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, September 16

Saturday, November 18