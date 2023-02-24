Hello everyone! My name is Carlos Gama and I am your new point of contact for advertising in the Saddlebag Notes. I know that I have some huge shoes to fill, but nonetheless, I am extremely excited and honored to be working with so many of you.

Before I begin, I want to give a huge thank you to Kristal MacDough for all her help in preparing me for the transition into this new role. I also wanted to thank her on behalf of everyone at Tucson Media Partners and the Saddlebag Notes for her more than 10-years of service and her immense dedication to helping the people and business owners she worked with. I have no doubt that she will be incredible in her retirement career and wish her the very best on her new journey!

As I begin to explore the SaddleBrooke community and meet you folks, I thought it would be good if you all got to know me a bit as well. Consider this “five things about your new advertising account executive.”

I am a graduate of the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona with a degree in Marketing (Go Cats!) and have been working at Tucson Media Partners for about a year.

I am originally from Nogales, Arizona, a small town about an hour south of Tucson that borders with Nogales, Sonora, Mexico; however, I have been visiting Tucson regularly since I was a child, and it has become my second hometown.

Being from a U.S-Mexico border town, it is no surprise, but my favorite foods are Mexican. I love carne asada burritos, menudo, and chicken mole, but I also love a good burger.

Like many of you, I really enjoy partaking in sports when I am not in the office. I most like playing or watching soccer and basketball and my favorite teams to watch are Real Madrid from Spain and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

Last and not least, I really enjoy cooking and want to learn to cook the same dishes my mother prepares for our family. Admittingly, I am not very good at it yet, but it is a goal of mine to learn how to cook 10 new dishes this year.

This is just a glimpse as to who I am, so please feel free to email me (cgama@tucson.com) or call (520) 313-2015 with any advertising questions or just to say “hi”.

I will close with a quote from Kristal: “Why advertise? Because they may not need you today, but they’ll remember you when they do!”