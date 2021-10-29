How old were you when you began your journey in formal education? One of the Senior Village’s newest volunteers, Gracie Bulakowski, began her adventures in learning at the tender age of eight-weeks-old. After successfully completing her first class in Leash Training, this four-legged ball of fluff went on to advance her education in Puppy Training. This was followed by higher level skills Gracie acquired in the Intermediate and Advanced classes. Then, this brown-eyed girl was ready for some serious rigor, and she moved on to the “Canine Good Citizen” level of education. For her grand finale, this high achiever went on to become a “Certified Therapy Dog” by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. This new Senior Village volunteer accomplished this in just a few short years and has gone on to touch the lives of so many.
Gracie’s resume includes stellar accomplishments at Catalina Springs Memory Care, Ironwood High School, the University of Arizona School of Veterinary Medicine, and SaddleBrooke Two’s staff. That’s quite a bio for a four-year-old! Don’t you know Gracie’s pet parents, Bob and Sandy Bulakowski, have to be so proud of this girl!
Now Gracie, along with Bob Bulakowski, is joining the volunteers at the Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. She will be working with Bob on the Friendly Contact team. Excited about her new role with Senior Village, Gracie has already accepted assignments to visit with our members. She’s even attending three birthday celebrations, where she will probably be the star. Bob Bulakowski feels that “Having Gracie has taught me more about myself than all of my 73-years of life.”
While Gracie is finding pure joy in her role as a therapy dog, there’s pure science behind pet therapy. Physically, interaction with a gentle, friendly pet lowers blood pressure, improves cardiovascular health, diminishes overall physical pain, and provides a relaxation response. The numerous benefits for mental health include lifting spirits and reducing depression, decreasing feelings of isolation, encouraging communication, lessening boredom, lowering anxiety, and diminishing feelings of loneliness. These are just a few of the benefits our canine volunteers will provide through the Friendly Contact team.
To request visits from Gracie and other four-legged volunteers, members just need to call (520) 315-1042 and leave a message for the Friendly Contact Team.