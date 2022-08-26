When you visit the Health Fair on Saturday, October 22, be sure to stop at the Senior Village exhibit. There, you can learn more about Senior Village services and how to volunteer. You may be familiar with the incredible drive-through vaccination campaign of 2020 or the lock box installation available to all SaddleBrooke, but there is so much more.

A village, at its best, is a caring community and Senior Village is a well-organized network of willing volunteers ready to help their neighbors when they need a little extra support.

Senior Village relies on the volunteer spirit of SaddleBrooke to serve its mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” Volunteers help members with transportation, simple tasks around the house or yard, and friendly visits in person or by phone. A member might have a short-term need after a surgery or an ongoing need for transportation. There is even a team to help with home automation—yes, that means those annoying computers and printers and remote controls.

When you visit the Senior Village exhibit at the Health Fair, ask about the new Forms and Documents manual with information on organizing finances and paperwork. Learn how the Senior Village Moving On team can help with research on facilities in Tucson when you are ready to leave SaddleBrooke.

Senior Village volunteers care about people and care about making life in SaddleBrooke more enjoyable.

If you would like to know more about membership or how to share your time and talent as a volunteer, talk with the friendly Senior Village team at the SaddleBrooke Health Fair.

The Health Fair starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 and runs until noon.