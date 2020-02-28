This last February, Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast meeting featured Dr. Steve Thoenes, considered one of the world’s leading experts on honeybees. Gary Zellinger opened the breakfast meeting and Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer. A delicious home cooked breakfast was prepared by volunteer cooks Roseanne Thurmond and Fran Venet.
Program chair for a month, Ron Mc Nutt introduced Dr. Thoenes, who gave an entertaining presentation on all aspects of co-existing with our bee population. With a bachelor’s degree in both Chemistry and Biology, a master’s in Entomology, and a doctoral degree in Entomology, Dr Thoenes has taught courses all over the world, appeared as an expert on shows such as Good Morning America, BBC and National Geographic.
At our breakfast meeting, we learned honeybees create a wonderful structured community that is crucial and helpful to our food chain. Normally, they thrive in colonies that are comprised of a queen, drones, and worker bees. Dr. Thoenes mentioned that the beehive is comprised of 20,000 to 80,000 bees. That’s so many bees! Very much like a successful run business, every bee (employee) must fulfill its own duties in order for the beehive to survive.
Different Types of Bees
Oh, to be the ultimate Queen Bee— she is the largest and longest surviving kind of bee who lives up to five or six years. She is even capable of laying up to 2,000 fertilized eggs in one day for the next generation of bees!
There are also Drone Bees. These are male bees whose tasks are only to eat and mate with the queen bee. In the spring and summer, hundreds of drones live in the hive and die after mating with the queen bee.
Ever wondered about worker bees? These are female bees that hunt for food, develop the hive, guard the hive and maintain the cleanliness of the air in the hive. They are not capable of laying eggs and are sexually undeveloped. They are the backbone of the hive.
The most interesting parts of the presentation (I felt) was about the “Killer Bees” or “Africanized Bees.” These are cross bred with honey bees and they are notoriously wicked tempered with the possibility attack anything or anyone that comes near them. Dr. Thoenes recommended, on such an encounter, to run as quickly as possible in a straight line away from them.
The Resurrection Church Men’s Breakfasts take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Breakfasts start at 7:30 a.m. (Church opens at 7 a.m.).
The breakfasts are organized by a steering committee: Chairman Al Toensing, Ron Mc Nutt, Gary Zellinger and Duane Hartzler.
