Do you know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression? Do you know how to help someone who is experiencing depression? Are you experiencing depression and need help to find resources?

Come join us at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, at 14380 N Oracle Rd. The same program will be presented twice so feel free to attend the one that fits your schedule—Sunday, November 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Santa Catalina Parish Hall OR Monday, November 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Mesquite Room.

Anthony Cicchino, an educational leader specializing in curriculum and instruction, will be making a presentation called “Coping with Depression.” Anthony is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a lead presenter for NAMI’s ‘Ending the Silence’ program, and certified in Mental Health First Aid for both youth and adults. His lived experience with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety inspire him to speak on behalf of those who may no longer have a voice, and he is committed to ending the stigma behind speaking openly about mental health conditions. He hopes to spread Lady Gaga’s message of ‘it’s okay to not be okay’.