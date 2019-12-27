Lion Country Tips and Precautions
If you live in lion country, make your property safer for humans and less friendly to lions by taking the following precautions. Encourage your neighbors to do the same.
Here are some helpful tips:
- Make noise when you’re outside. Make noise during the times when lions are most active, dusk to dawn.
- Install outside lighting. Lighting will allow you to see if a lion is present.
- Supervise children. Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors and keep them inside from dusk to dawn. Teach children about lions and what to do if they see one nearby.
- Trim landscaping. Trim or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions, especially around children’s play areas. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.
- Do not feed wildlife. Feeding deer, racoons and other wildlife can also attract mountain lions. Store garbage securely, which will discourage concentrations of the lion’s chief prey. Contact the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Service for the publication “Deer and Rabbit Resistant Plants.”
- Control Pets. Roaming pets are easy pretty ad attract lions. Brings pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secured top. Don’t leave pet food or water outside, which can attract prey animals.
- Secure livestock. Place livestock in sheds or barns at night and close doors to outbuildings.
- Stay clear of a kill. Lions over their kill and come back to feed on it for two or three days following the kill. If you find what looks like a lion kill, stay clear because the lion may return.
If you encounter a mountain lion:
- Hiking in lion country. When you walk or hike in lion country, go in groups and make noise to reduce the risk of surprising a lion. Keep children close to you and within sight. Talk t them about lions and teach them what to do if they encounter one.
- Never approach a lion. If you come upon a lion, what happen to a lion kill or see lion kittens, be alert and move away from the area. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation, give them a way to escape.
- Do not run from a mountain lion. If a lion confronts you, do not run—it may trigger the animal’s instinct to chase and attack. Instead, face the lion, stand upright and back away slowly. Pick up small children so they won’t run.
- Appear larger. Raise or wave your arms slowly and speak firmly to the animal. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. If the lion behaves aggressively, throw objects at it. You want to convince the lion that you are not its prey and that you are dangerous.
- If attacked, fight back. Mountains lions are sometimes driven away by prey animals that fight back. Humans have fought off lions successfully with rocks sticks, caps and jackets, garden tools and even their own bare hands.