On Sunday, October 30 Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church celebrated its 25th anniversary. What started with a small group of people trying to establish a Presbyterian Church in the Catalina area has resulted in a congregation “centered in Christ, caring for community”. This special service included a hymn composed by SaddleBrooke resident Steve Cupo, “The Faithful Church”.

Following the service was a chili/salad/cake luncheon organized by the hospitality committee. Next, was the burning of the mortgage attended by charter members and celebrating the end of mortgage payments. The day ended with the strong music of the Oro Valley Jazz Band.

MSPC welcomes everyone. They resist racism and other evils.

Ongoing food and clothing collections help the needy. Visit mountainshadowschurch.org to learn more. And join us Sundays, 10 a.m. at Mountainaire Road, south of the wildlife bridge in Catalina.