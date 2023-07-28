Who do you suppose carves canyons for the downpours of rain, and charts the route of thunderstorms that bring water to unvisited fields, deserts no one ever lays eyes on, drenching the useless wastelands so they’re carpeted with wildflowers and grass? (Job 38:25-27. The Message: The Bible in Contemporary Language).

Are you thirsting and yearning for the monsoon? In “Washed by a Summer Rain: Poems from the Desert” (recently published by Kelsay Books), Tucson-based poet Janet McMillan Rives evokes desert dwellers’ longing for “this creosote smell… rain cooling a summer day, dust washed down to earth, clouds shrouding giant mountains, lungs filled with clarified air.”

On “Monsoon Sunday”, August 13, at 10 a.m., Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church (mountainshadowschurch.org) invites you to a worship gathering that will celebrate the sacred and symbolic power of water. All are welcome to gather at the church and be refreshed by water-themed scriptural imagery, meaningful music and poetic words ,including Janet Rives’ own writings. Afterward, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase books signed by the author, whose works have been described as “lyrical,” “soulful,” and “keenly observed.”

Maybe you’re a writer of poems, yourself, or you’ve always wanted to give poetry writing a try. On Wednesday, August 16, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Janet Rives will offer, free of charge, a poetry writing workshop at Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, 3201 East Mountainaire Drive (GPS location: 14240 North Oracle Road), Tucson, 85739. All are welcome! In the midst of this long, hot summer, come cool off and celebrate the power of water and words.