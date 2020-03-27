March winds came roaring into Tucson and brought bridge players from all around the country for the Regional event at Tucson’s Expo Center.
Sue Bush became a Life Master early in the event and Mike Levy accumulated points to rank him near the top in winners with over 1,200 people in attendance.
Congratulations to both.
Others to be congratulated for coming in first or second in different events are Dick Quigg and his team for winning a knockout and for Peter Godfrey and his team placing second in the same bracket.
At other team events, Dick Quigg, Bob Murray, Bob Stotts and Ann Kuperberg finished first in the Sunday Swiss Team and Ellen Dilbert and Chris Apitz finishing first with their team at the Wednesday Round Robin event. Dan Faulkner and his team came in second. Pat and Mike Kotten also came in second at a lower bracket with their team.
The Gold Rush events held over several days produced first and second place winners: Sue Bush and Sharon Wyles, Judy Grow and Linda Bechky, Sue Bush and Midge Miller, Joyce Honorof and Peggy Dudley, Carol Shelton and partner.
In Open Pairs, Barb Sullenger and Bob Brussel came in first as did Julie and Mike Shelton and Barbara Starrett and JoAnn Ellison, Virginia Brier and her partner.
In the zero to 200 event, Donna Sachrison and her partner placed first as did Carole Delie and her partner. Bill Keese and Marilynn Baker placed second.
Overall, the Saddlebrooke bridge players competed well and took their chances, even with the Coronavirus issues.
You should enjoy your game, win or lose, and maybe learn something from your opponent, too.
Remember, the Mountainview games are held every Tuesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Catalina Room. Check the website for any changes. Go to www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview.