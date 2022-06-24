Memorial Day was the day to honor American Veterans and kick off the 2022 fundraising project of the MountainView Lady (MVL) Putters. This year, our fundraising project for San Manuel School is a "Science Bus" for the Junior High students.

According to Principal Dr. Michelle Poppen, this traveling science lab will be a great addition to the STEM curricula. STEM stands for: "Science, Technology, Engineering, and mathematics". We know the world needs doctors, nurses, lab technicians, scientists, inventors, engineers, computer programmers, and mathematicians. There is no reason why some of them can't come from a small town like San Manuel. The students just need something to grab their interest and spark their imagination, to give them a vision of the possible. There are about 120 Junior High students, and MVLPutters has more than 120 members. Their goal is to raise enough money to bring the Science Bus to San Manuel School.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We will be a part of making this happen. So, let's "Stuff the Bus"!!!!