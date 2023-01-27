The Music Matinees sponsored by Senior Village brought afternoons of enjoyment and relaxation to many SaddleBrooke residents.

Senior Village begins the free series again on Monday, February 20, in the Sonoran Room at MountainView from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Two performers will be featured.

The first featured performer will be Vincent Biase, a renowned pianist, who has performed as part of the American Cabaret on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth I cruise lines.

The next performance of the afternoon will be courtesy of the Catalina Chorale with Randall Dighton at the guitar.

Matinees in 2023 will feature a variety of talent in SaddleBrooke. Programs will be different each month. All SaddleBrooke is invited. If you have suggestions for future performers, please email JoAnn Wilbour at jdwilbour@yahoo.com.