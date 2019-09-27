Your help is needed! Tri-Community Food Bank, an IRS Non-profit 501(c)(3); AZ Charitable Agency, wishes to thank the many individuals, community organizations and churches for your generous support this year. Through August, thanks to you, over 2,400 households and 7,115 individuals have enjoyed satisfying, nutritious meals.
As much as we would like to think otherwise, hunger is a hard, cold fact of life here in Pinal County. At this time of year many of us are looking ahead to sharing the holidays with friends and family: big platters of turkey or ham, fancy side dishes, delicious desserts, and plenty of leftovers. But such meals are a fantasy for many. At the food bank, we continue to see a need for emergency food among individuals, families, senior citizens, the under-employed and the unemployed.
I am sure you believe, as we do, that our neighbors in Pinal County should not go hungry. The truth is there are people right now that need your help. Please share the joy of the coming season by sending your special gift today. Thank you for your compassion and generosity, and for making a difference in someone’s life.
Please send your special gift to: Tri-Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 38, Mammoth, AZ 85618