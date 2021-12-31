The holiday season is over, and we are getting back to the reality of life. If we even had a chance as caregivers to forget who we are, what we have to do and how to be the best for our loved ones suffering with a neurological disorder, time moves forward.
Join us for tips on how you can overcome the often-stressful times of our life into a beautiful and meaningful experience, even starting new traditions and looking forward to a new year. So, with optimism, faith that all can be better in our lives, while caring for our impaired loved one, we ask you to join our group each month, which meets on the second Saturday of month, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts Room #4.
We look forward to seeing you on:
- Saturday, January 8
- Saturday, February 12
- Saturday, March 19
We encourage the caregiver to be physically, emotionally well by doing what will not only help you to maintain your health but will so much improve your attitudes towards your loved one.
So, please:
- Breathe
- Drink lots of water
- Nourish your body with healthy choices
- Try to get five to six hours of shut eye
- Move your body, do some exercise each day… while preparing a meal, jump, or stretch.
- It is equally important to take a break; it’s important to have your time— ask a friend to stay an hour or two.
Join Senior Village, call (520) 314-1042.
Remember: “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” - Harriet Beecher Stowe
Questions? Reach out to Esta Goldstein via phone at (520) 825-1181 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com.