GriefShare is a Christian based, 13-week support group that has helped many folks to make the very difficult journey through grief. A new group will begin in May. This Christian based support group welcomes anyone who has suffered the death of a spouse, child, or loved one, whether it has been recent or years ago. The program includes a video presented by professionally trained grief counselors, pastors and lay people who have completed the program. We will have discussion and sharing in a small group setting that provides support in a safe and confidential setting.
There is a workbook, with a spiritual emphasis, that is designed to increase your faith and healing through this difficult time.
Please call or email for further information, and directions: Cari Block,
(858) 243-3747, cari.block@me.com or Stuart Bridges, (661) 972-4310,
We will meet on selected Sundays, at 1:30 p.m. starting in May, at the Parish
House. The only fee is the workbook, which is $20. Reservations are required. Each session stands alone so you are welcome to join at any time. GriefShare is sponsored by Community Church of SaddleBrooke.