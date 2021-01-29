While the “pandemic” has been difficult for all of us, it has also opened doors to new opportunities. For the Rotarians of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, one such opportunity was a joint Rotary Meeting with the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie of Blairgowrie, Scotland. Since both the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie meet on Zoom, we were able to meet jointly. Exchanges such as this would not have been explored at this time if it were not for the pandemic. Members of each club shared a taste of life in their location.
Members of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke shared various aspects of life in the Sonoran Desert and in a 55+ community called SaddleBrooke. Likewise, members of the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie gave us a taste of life near the Scottish Highlands.
Both Rotary clubs are Presidential Citation Award winning clubs which are heavily involved with philanthropic work in the local area. In addition, both clubs sponsor golf tournaments as a major fund raiser, along with several other fundraisers. Both clubs are also involved with road clean up. There are so many similarities in the two clubs, even though we are thousands of miles apart.
If this sounds like something of interest to you, then maybe you should be a Rotarian? The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to those living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Catalina, Oracle, Oro Valley, and the surrounding area. As a service club, we have fun with our friends while we make a difference locally and globally. But we also get together weekly for fun and life-long learning. Plus, we love to socialize!
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets weekly on Thursdays at mid-day. Before the pandemic, we met by the fireplace in the Agave Lounge of the HOA-1 Clubhouse for lunch and an interesting speaker or program. Currently we meet on Zoom.
When HOA-1 restaurants are open, some of the members meet for lunch at the Roadrunner Grill before adjourning to the Agave Lounge for the Zoom meeting. If you would like more information, please contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.