Every February, Preserve residents invite new residents to a brunch, allowing the new residents to get to know their neighbors. However, due to the unexpected February snow storm, the brunch was postponed two weeks. On the morning of Sunday, March 12, the sun was shining brightly, and 55 new Preserve residents were treated to brunch at the home of Bonnie and Fred Barazani.

The 55 guests were greeted by Deborah Halverson and offered mimosas. On the sun-drenched patio, the guests mingled and made conversation before the meal was served. The buffet menu featured French toast, egg casseroles, bacon and fruit salad, with beverages of mimosas, orange juice and coffee. Over the two-hour brunch, the new residents made many new friends and experienced the hospitality of their new neighborhood.

The event was a great success, not only for the guests, but for those behind the scenes, cooking, serving and cleaning up: the Barzanis, Rich and Deb Adinolfi, Sheri Nockles, Jodi Snodgrass, Virginia Loranger, Mary Letourneau and Ray Goettsch.