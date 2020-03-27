Meeting with Pinal County Manager and Staff
On Monday, February 10, the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission met with Pinal County Manager Lou Andersen and key members of his staff, including Deputy County Manager Himanshu Patel, Economic Development Director Tim Kanavel, and Communications Specialists Lisette Padua and Georgina Salinas. Also, in attendance on behalf of the Board of Supervisors was Marlene Pearce, District Administrator to the Board of Supervisors. The meeting took place in the historic Florence Courthouse which has been meticulously restored and is now the location of the County Manager’s offices. A wide range of topics was discussed, including the County’s plans for the immediate future, especially in the areas of development, transportation, education and work force development, environmental issues and land use.
Manager Lou Andersen was recently elevated to the position of County Manager, the top administrative position, after having served as the Director of Public Works for Pinal County since 2013.
District Administrator Pearce has announced she is running in the upcoming fall election to be our representative to the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. The seat is currently held by Anthony Smith, who will be retiring at the end of the year.
Meeting with the Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb
The Commission arranged for an open house with the Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb on Monday, March 2, which was well attended.
Upcoming Events
On Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, Coyote North we will be meeting with Dr. Jacquelyn Elliott, President and CEO of Central Arizona College.
A discussion on Diversity and Inclusion on the SaddleBrooke Homeowners Board of Directors and Advisory Committees will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at 3 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse.
The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission is chartered by SaddleBrooke One as a communications conduit between SaddleBrooke One and governmental authorities, with a view of identifying areas of concern that could affect SaddleBrooke. Residents are both SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke Two are eligible to be members. If you are interested in applying email chair Jo Ann Ellison at joannellison@gmail.com.