Douglas Wolf, Pinal County Assessor sat down with our group (virtually of course) this past February for an informative and lively conversation.
Douglas Wolf has held the position of Pinal County Assessor since 2012 which is an elected, County-wide office. He lives in SaddleBrooke and is President of the tennis club.
The mission of his office is to “locate, list and value” taxable property within the County. His duties include:
- Identifying taxable property within the County, including residential and commercial property and taxable property located within the 140 plus “special taxing districts” within the county. (The category of “special taxing districts” would include Golder Ranch Fire District and Oracle School District, which are applicable to SaddleBrooke).
- Classifying and valuing such property according to all applicable state laws and state department of revenue guidelines.
- Maintaining a current list of taxable properties located in the County, including all updated information; such information to be used to provide the County Board of Supervisors with a certified assessment roll of all taxable properties.
- Providing property owners an annual notice of proposed valuation.
- Posting the latest determinations of any property tax appeals made to the County Board of Equalization or any court with jurisdiction over such matters and adding such determination(s) to the list of taxable properties.
It is important to understand that the job of Assessor is mainly an evaluative function. The Assessor is not responsible for the setting of tax rates, or the sending of tax notices, which is left to the State Department of Revenue and the County Treasurer, and to the Special Taxing Districts. Nevertheless, the Assessor’s Office comes under the jurisdiction of the State Department of Revenue and is subject to annual Department of Revenue audits.
Douglas’s presentation was filled with interesting statistics that provide valuable insights:
- Our County is vast in area, (5,374 square miles) yet only 25 percent of its land is taxable. The other 75 percent is a combination of federal and state-owned lands, and Indian tribal lands, which are not taxable.
- The State Department of Revenue has divided the County into a number of “Marketing Areas” as a means to arrive at accurate valuations. “SaddleBrooke” which would include SaddleBrooke Ranch is its own Marketing Area, as comparable home prices are markedly higher than other nearby properties. Sales are so brisk at SaddleBrooke Ranch that there is a full-time dedicated employee from the Assessor’s office responsible for handling valuations at the Ranch.
- Despite the pandemic, real estate sales in Pinal County have increased.
Douglas also pointed out that technology has made his staff more efficient. The number of staff at the Assessor’s Office is shrinking even as taxable parcels are increasing. Currently there are 55 employees in Pinal County, compared to 58 in 2010. Yet the number of properties to which the County has increased markedly: As of 2020 the County Assessor’s Office handled 265,000 parcels, whereas in 2010, there were 220,000.
There are several property tax exemptions allowed by law, including widows/widowers, 100 percent disabled, places of worship, lodges, and not-for-profit organizations. Douglas and his fellow assessors are leading an effort to include Veterans who are less than 100 percent disabled in the exempt category.
Another important thing to be aware of is that since 2012, by law any annual increase in valuation to limited to %5. This has greatly reduced appeals of valuation determinations.
Douglas takes his job as a public servant seriously and is always available to answer questions. You may reach him via email at douglas.wolf@pinal.gov. More information is available online. Visit pinalcountyaz.gov.
Upcoming Dates for SaddleBrooke Public Affairs
- Friday, April 21 at 3 p.m. - Meeting with Representatives of Golder Ranch Fire District
- Wednesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. - Meeting with Pinal County Supervisor Jeff McClure. Jeff represents District 4, which includes SaddleBrooke.
The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission was created by the SaddleBrooke One Board of Directors to establish and maintain relationships with our surrounding communities, governmental agencies, and other groups.
We on the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission recognize that SaddleBrooke residents do not live in a vacuum and believe it is important to maintain a two-way dialogue with our community partners. Informally, our motto is, “No Surprises!” Our Mission Statement can be summarized in two short phrases: Interact with our community partners, and disseminate relevant information to our Board and residents on a timely, accurate basis.
For more information email Jo Ann Ellison, Chair at joannellison@gmail.com.