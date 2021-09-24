The primary mission of the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) is to provide emergency food to our needy neighbors, so that “no child goes to bed hungry”. TCFB provides food boxes twice monthly to more than 350 families. We also offer some financial assistance for rent and/or utilities, once annually. The Food Bank has recently added the community of Dudleyville to our service area, which includes the Pinal County communities of Oracle, San Manuel, and Mammoth.
Last spring, TCFB received record-breaking donations from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. This generosity has enabled us to embark on a long-awaited upgrade to our freezer space and storage capacity. We have already greatly improved the quality and quantity of meat and other proteins provided in the emergency food boxes.
Looking ahead, we are gearing up for the holiday season, when we will provide 250 family holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas time. With the help of another association, warm blankets will be provided to our needy clients in November. In December, our plan is to remember every child we serve at Christmas.
TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Drive, in Mammoth. We are open five-days a week (Monday through Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Our mailing address is PO Box 38, Mammoth, 85618. If you are interested in learning about volunteering opportunities, please call (520) 487-2010. We anticipate having openings in October and December, due to normal attrition. We look forward to hearing from you.
The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501 c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. We are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, AZ.