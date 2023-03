A SaddleBrooke Patrol Officer spotted a lone snowman around 7 a.m. (on Wednesday, February 15) in the vicinity of SaddleBrooke Blvd. and Ridgeview. Residents who live close to sighting areas should throw caution to the wind when approaching future snowman. Please feed it more snow when possible, add accessories and welcome it into the community.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Reminder: Snowman are known to cause predictable smiles and can change a humans mood quickly.