November, the month of thankfulness and gratitude! The Golden Goose is so very thankful for, and grateful to, our extraordinary family of volunteers, donors, customers and staff! Thank you all for helping us make good things happen every day for local children, seniors and families in need!!
The Goose has the goods for gatherings, so come in and take a gander through the Goose!
Get ready for our BIGGEST event of the year, our Annual Estate Event, Tuesday, November 16 through Monday, November 20, including thousands of vintage, antique, rare and collectible items! Visit our website for more information at goldengooseaz.com.
Please Note
November New Volunteer Orientation and November Moonlight Madness are cancelled due to conflicts with the Annual Estate Event.