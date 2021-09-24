What a summer it has been! Did anyone know we would have so much rain and so much green in our summer surroundings? Because so many people leave during the summer our August blood drive was smaller than winter and spring, but we still collected 55 badly needed units. Thank you for all that came out. Looking forward to having everyone back for our next blood drive on Saturday, November 13.
At this time, we are asking our donors to allow a temperature check and to wear a mask while donating. This can change between now and then, hopefully we will all be seeing each other’s smiles again soon. As a blood donor you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
So come for our next blood drive on Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MountainView ballroom. To schedule your appointment please go to Redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767. To start the donation process before leaving home, complete an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the DAY of your appointment. You can save up to 15-minutes. Learn more at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
We hope to see you all there.