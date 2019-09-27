It’s all treats and no tricks at the Golden Goose in October! The Goose is your one-stop-shop for all your fall and Halloween needs! No need to fear high prices here! You can count on finding everything you want and need for your fall makeovers, décor—even entertaining and all, at a fraction of retail! From ghosts and goblins to pumpkins and princesses, we have you covered! Join us on Halloween, Thursday, October 31st from 10 a.m. to 2p.m., for special treats, events, prizes, and fun for all ages throughout the day!
The Golden Goose Thrift Shop…It’s not just a shop, it’s an adventure!