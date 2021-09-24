Time to "Fall" in love with the Goose again! Join us in October for spooktacular savings on all your needs for fall. Our high-end fall clothing is here and waiting to adorn you! Looking for the perfect Halloween costume? Look no further than the Goose! October is golden at the Goose!
Be sure to mark these up-coming events on your calendar:
- Golden Goose Fashion Show at Mountain View Clubhouse - Monday, October 11 at 3 p.m.
- October Moonlight Madness - Friday, October 15, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- October New Volunteer Orientation - Monday, October 18 at 3 p.m. right here at the Goose!
- Halloween Celebration: Costume contests and treats for kids young and old - Saturday, October 30, at 12 p.m.