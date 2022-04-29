On Sunday, April 3, the Tributaries rocked Desert View Theater, playing to a sold-out auditorium for two and a half hours! This extremely talented group played selections from their nine shows: Good Morning Vietnam, The Eagles, Return to Woodstock, Linda Ronstadt: “Just One Look,” Simon and Garfunkel: “Homeward Bound,” Super Songs of the 60’s, You’ve Got a Friend, That 70’s Rock Show, and CSNY: “Love the One You’re With.” A very enthusiastic audience sang along, danced in the aisles, and tapped their toes to the songs we all know and love. It was such a great night, and even though the show didn’t end until after some attendees would normally have been in bed, there is no way anyone could have fallen asleep with all the energy in the theater!

After expenses, all proceeds from the performance will go to the Oracle Schools Foundation which helps fund preschool and other educational programs at the Mountain Vista School in Oracle, which is SaddleBrooke’s school district. The money comes at a very opportune time because the state of Arizona recently reallocated special education funding, which resulted in a $200,000 deficit for the school district. Consequently, the district will have to cut expenses, which could mean that they won’t be able to contribute to funding preschool. The Foundation will most likely be asked to provide more funding, which we should be able to do with the proceeds from this concert and from the auction which was held in March. The Foundation has a real commitment to the preschool program because we believe that early childhood education promotes social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development during children’s formative years and helps to establish a foundation for future academic success. If you are interested in learning more about the Oracle Schools Foundation, please visit our website at oracleschoolsfoundation.com.