For the past five years, Senior Village has been taking care of SaddleBrooke residents. The history of the Village is about stories, and we enjoy telling our stories because they have happy endings, thanks to you and your donations to the Village.
Fred took a tumble on the pickleball court, twisting his ankle and unable to drive for three weeks. As a member of Senior Village, there was no need for Fred to pay a taxi to take him to physical therapy or ask repeated favors from his neighbors. A smiling Senior Village volunteer provided round trip door to door service.
Bill and Sue (both aged 86) were ready to transition from SaddleBrooke but were overwhelmed with the thought of moving. The Village Moving On team eased that transition for Bill and Sue with plenty of resource information, and they are happily settled into their new living arrangements.
Jane’s birthday was coming and she was all alone with no family nearby. The Friendly Contact team sent a birthday card, and Fun with Friends lit up her life at the Village birthday luncheon, complete with a gift bag of goodies to celebrate her milestone.
John’s children gave him an Alexa Home Smart Device, but he had no idea how to set it up or use it. Our new Home Automation team helped him, and now he enjoys the ease of living that provides for him.
Without Senior Village, Beth, a widow, would have lost all her fresh food when her refrigerator broke down. A loaner refrigerator was found and delivered by Senior Village volunteers within 15 minutes!
These happy ending stories are repeated every week as 170 dedicated Village volunteers provide a wide range of services for transportation, home and yard projects and social activities for 850 members. The mission of Senior Village is to help our SaddleBrooke neighbors live independently in their homes and, when they decide to transition from our community, we will work with them to ease the anxiety and burden of moving.
Rosemary Cruiser, a Senior Village member, stated, “One of the main reasons we moved to SaddleBrooke was because we found out about all the services provided by this nonprofit organization. Our daughters, who live in other states, were relieved to know this help would be available to us.”
Senior Village is a unique organization based on Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You too can help support this 501c3 operation by making a tax-deductible donation. Your gift will benefit our community providing a reliable and steady flow of income for Senior Village and ensuring future services.
For more information call 520-314-1042 or go online to www.seniorvillage.org. Our address is P.O. Box 8584 Tucson, AZ 85738.