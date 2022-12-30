On Thursday, January 19, at 4 p.m. in the DesertView Theater, Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) will host the fourth in its 2022 to 2023 lecture series. Clark Norton will present “100 Things to Do in Tucson Before You Die.”

Tucson is a dream destination for people who love the outdoors, Old West history, warm winters, and tasty Mexican food. Clark Norton can help you discover the best of the city’s diverse “borderlands” culture, including lively arts and food scenes, colorful festivals, unforgettable scenery and beautiful sunsets. Hike in Saguaro National Park. Learn the secrets of the desert at the one-of-a-kind Desert Museum. Watch (or ride in) El Tour de Tucson, a 100-mile bike race, then refuel with an award-winning Sonoran hot dog. Visit the 1775-era El Presidio, where “modern” Tucson was born or escape the summer heat atop the pine-forested 9,157-foot-high Mt. Lemmon, just an hour from downtown. Marvel at the array of precious stones and dinosaur skeletons at the annual Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase, held at some 50 locations around the city, an event that attracts vendors from around the world. Local author and veteran travel writer Clark Norton shares his love for his adopted home in the Old Pueblo. His eye for detail and helpful itineraries will prove ideal for visitors, snowbirds, and even long-time residents.

Clark Norton has authored 18 travel guidebooks (including “Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure)”, as well as hundreds of articles for major publications, websites, and his popular travel blog, clarknorton.com. A member of the Society of American Travel Writers, Clark has won several top travel-writing awards and visited more than 120 countries. He and his wife, Catharine, have now settled happily in Tucson, where they never run out of things to do.

This lecture is free for FSL members and $5 for non-members.