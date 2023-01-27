For the past 25-years, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has been providing children in nearby communities with opportunities to succeed through programs that provide food, clothing, enrichment grants and scholarships. But to be effective, these programs require two key resources: committed volunteers and financial support from the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch communities.

Since 2013, SBCO has been raising funds through the annual Make a Difference campaign. Dorothy Moore, who gave the fundraising effort its name, led Make a Difference until 2016, when Shawne Cryderman took over. The results achieved with this fundraising campaign have been significant and much needed—of the 14 schools served by SBCO, all are Title I Schools, meaning at least 40 percent of the students come from low-income families. In some schools, the figure is as high as 90 percent.

In the fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021 through June 2022), Make a Difference donations totaled $173,778.67, which represented 89 percent of all donations to SBCO. A total of 319 individuals and clubs contributed funds. The money raised was enough to cover the cost of Kids’ Closet purchases for more than seven months.

Now, in the first half of the 2022-2023 fiscal year (July through December 2022), Make a Difference donations exceed $80,000 with 185 individuals and clubs contributing. This total represents 87 percent of all donations made to SBCO in the first six months of this fiscal year.

The SBCO Board of Directors, our more than 300 volunteers—and most of all, the kids we help—deeply appreciate those who have contributed to Make a Difference. But we also recognize the campaign’s success is due to Shawne Cryderman leading this effort for nearly seven years. Promoting the campaign, tracking donations and ensuring donors are properly thanked is a challenging task and one that Shawne has managed handily for a very long time. She clearly demonstrates that one person can make a huge difference in the lives of others.

If you would like to make a contribution to Make a Difference, you can mail or deliver a check made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach to 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L, Tucson, AZ 85739 (the office is in the SaddleBrooke business center). Or you can make a secure online donation at our website at community-outreach.org. Simply click on the “Donate” button and pay using your credit card or your PayPal account (a PayPal account is not required to make a donation).

Since SBCO is a 501c 3 not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Contributions are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for Contributions to Charities (AZ Tax Credit Code 20214).