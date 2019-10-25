The American Legion Auxiliary Oro Valley Unit 132 is proud to support Wreaths Across America, a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to Remember and Honor those who have served our nation in uniform. By offering wreath sponsorships to the public, Wreaths Across America hopes that one day every veteran’s interment site will be adorned with a Remembrance Wreath. The program has expanded from 17,000 wreaths placed at 150 locations nationwide in 2006 to 1.8 million wreaths placed at 1,640 locations by more than 2 million volunteers in 2018.
Please support our 2019 Wreaths Across America campaign by sponsoring a wreath to honor and or to remember a veteran. This year the wreaths will be placed nationwide by volunteers on the Wreaths Across America 2019 National Remembrance Day, December 14. Everyone is welcome to participate.
Each hand-crafted wreath is $15, and the wreaths will be placed at any participating cemetery and helps to fund veterans’ care and assistance programs. If a specific cemetery is not requested, the wreath(s) will be placed at the Arizona State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. The deadline for ordering wreaths is Wednesday, November 20. Order now to ensure an on-time delivery.
To place an order, or for more information, please visit our Wreaths Across America website at, http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0011P. Once there, scroll down and click on "View Our Locations" at the bottom of the page. You may select Arlington National Cemetery, or a local cemetery: Evergreen, Holy Hope, South Lawn, East Lawn, Veterans Memorial Cemetery Sierra Vista, or the AZ State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. To sponsor a wreath at a different participating cemetery or if you have questions, email ovunit132@gmail.com or call Ms. Onita Davis with the American Legion Auxiliary Oro Valley Unit 132, at (520) 229-1064.