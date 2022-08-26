At no cost to you, every time you shop online, Smile.amazon.com will donate to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. Smile.amazon is a simple and automatic way for you to support the Village. This charitable program has generated over $1,500 for Senior Village... penny by penny; dollar by dollar.

As a non-profit organization Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is a registered charity with Smile.amazon which will donate 0.5 percent of eligible purchases. You can help to fund the various volunteer services Senior Village provides such as transportation, lockbox installation, help around the house and yard, social activities and more.

How do you get started? On your first visit to Smile.amazon.com, just enter Senior Village at SaddleBrooke when you are asked to choose a charitable organization. Smile.amazon has the same products as Amazon Prime and regular Amazon but allows you to help your community when you make purchases.

If you are already an Amazon or Amazon Prime member, you can still participate. When you visit Smile.amazon.com, you will be prompted to sign into your Amazon account. Your Prime account will be recognized, and you will receive all the benefits as though you were shopping at Amazon Prime. You can manage your purchases and other account information on Amazon Smile as you would on Amazon.com using a single account (you will also be able to view and/or manage your Prime benefits).

Bottom line - always start your shopping adventure at Smile.amazon.com. Each qualifying purchase will benefit Senior Village. For more information, please call (520) 314-1042 or visit us online at seniorvillage.org.