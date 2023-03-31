A Home at Last!

After seven-years of not having a permanent office location, Senior Village has purchased a small plot of private land on Acacia Hills just outside the security gate with the intent of building an office there. We will finally be able to answer the oft-asked question: Where is Senior Village? Our Board of Directors has spent the last three years looking for and considering suitable, available property within SaddleBrooke including rental in the Minit Mart. We hit roadblocks legally and financially at every turn.

Knowing that the business of Senior Village cannot function indefinitely without an office, we continued our search. The property on Acacia Hills is just the right size for an office with the added plus of being adjacent to an HOA-1 plot. The first step is to rezone the property, and this is the phase we are currently in. Until Pinal County approves a rezoning request, nothing definitive can be done. Our desire for an office and community space is a direct response to the needs of the SaddleBrooke community. Senior Village is dedicated to serving the residents of SaddleBrooke now and in the future, and a permanent office represents this enduring commitment.

HOA-1, the owners of adjacent property, received approval from their Board to conduct feasibility studies for a project they are considering. If Pinal County approves our rezoning request, Senior Village and HOA-1 may share some of the expenses for engineering and other costs associated with the adjoining properties. The cost of site preparation and the delivery of water and sewer services are obvious areas for cost-sharing consideration.

The leadership of Senior Village views this as a long-term project which will traverse several phases. As the project progresses, Senior Village will share exciting updates with all of SaddleBrooke.