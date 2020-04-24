Arizona school facilities may be shuttered because of Coronavirus (COVID-19), but the work of educating and caring for our students continues. In the Oracle School District (OSD), that means our teachers are still teaching online, on the phone and through packets sent home; our food service workers are still feeding students; our bus drivers are still driving to deliver meals and school work packets; our administrative staff is still processing bills and payroll; and our maintenance team is still maintaining facilities and cleaning them to ensure a safe campus both for those who need to access their work areas or to be ready for a full return.
The OSD Governing Board is also still “on-the-job” holding meetings via video conference. As always, these meetings are open to the public and notice of such is posted on the OSD website with connection guidance and the number to call if problems are experienced.
At our March School Board meeting, our Governing Board approved the selection of H2 Group as our project management firm for our bond projects. The unanimous pick (out of the three firms interviewed), the H2 Group will work with BWS Architects and our eventual construction management firms to ensure OSD gets the biggest bang for our buck. H2 Group work includes budgeting and cost estimating services, master scheduling with appropriate phases and overall milestones, construction document review, progress reporting, tracking construction documentation and much more. The Governing Board is confident the expertise and experience H2 Group brings to our projects will increase our ability to ensure expert stewardship and careful oversight of both taxpayer dollars and student-centered deliverables.
We understand that some of our constituents would be interested in purchasing bonds offered by the District. Stifel, a top bond underwriter for K-12 public school districts, is providing OSD market-driven guidance to ensure bonds sales deliver for our students. Those interested in purchasing the bonds will be offered the opportunity to buy directly from Stifel and can start the process by calling Mike Hemken at (602) 952-2500 or via email at hemkenm@stifel.com. They may also work through their own investment company to make the purchases. Please watch for more information on this matter in this and other publications as well. Check our website for more information. Go to www.osd2.org.