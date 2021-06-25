On Friday, May 21, the family and friends of 17 proud four-year old children gathered for graduation from the Oracle School District’s pre-school program. The 10 girls and seven boys marched into the auditorium to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance wearing white and blue caps. The class performed five songs for their enthusiastic audience before a few brave students recited the Mountain Vista Cougar Pledge.
Ms. Theresa Rodriguez, their teacher, was assisted by her paraprofessionals in distributing each student diploma and posing with the students for photographs. Finally, the class donned their 2021 sunglasses and recessed to the strains of “Who let the dogs out?” A fitting finale for next year’s highly qualified Kindergarten class.
The Oracle School Preschool is a collaboration between the Oracle School District and the Oracle Schools Foundation which funds several programs, along with the preschool. The foundation’s mission is to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. Community donations are the backbone of the foundation. The project benefits from grants from Saddle Notes and SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, and this year benefitted from a Pinal County grant as well.
The SaddleBrooke community should be justly proud of the support it provides our school district.