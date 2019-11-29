The staff and students of Mountain Vista PreK-8 School in Oracle, Arizona thank each and every community member who supported our new school year during the “Stuff the Bus” Event on Saturday, August 10.
Members of our National Junior Honor Society were present to accept school supply donations as well as monetary donations.
The school supplies and donations collected during “Stuff the Bus” helped our teachers minimize out-of-pocket costs to prepare their classrooms for the new school year. The generous donations from the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch communities also helped supply students with essentials to have a successful school year.
Thank you, SaddleBrooke!