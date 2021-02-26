Even during one of the most unique academic school years with complex challenges, the Oracle Schools Foundation continues to exceed the expectations mission to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed.
Inspired by the personal story of a parent with a child attending school in another school district, the Oracle Schools Foundation and Oracle Elementary School District came together and set a common goal to support families as students learn from home.
Recognizing that many students in our rural community do not have reliable access to the Internet, a critical resource to participate in distance learning, the Foundation agreed to purchase 50 Internet hot spots. Teachers in the Oracle Elementary School District identified students in need of reliable internet. Those students will be the first to receive the Internet hot spots in February.
The Foundation also sponsored a program called Parent Academy, which includes a series of videos created by the staff at Mountain Vista K-8 School. The videos will address different ways that families can be successful and supported while students learn from home. Parent Academy videos can be accessed on the district website. Visit www.osd2.org. The first video was recorded in December and features Dr. Ann Vernon, SaddleBrooke resident, Oracle Schools Foundation Board Member, and published author of several books regarding school and mental health programs for children.
The Oracle Schools Foundation continues to support the Mountain Vista Kindergarten Preparation Program, the accelerated reading program at Mountain Vista K-8 School, and plans to continue to send young scholars to academic summer programs on the Stanford University campus through the REACH Scholarship when the pandemic is under control and it is safe for students to travel again.
If you are interested in learning more about the Oracle Schools Foundation or how you can support programs that benefit the students in the Oracle Elementary School District, please visit www.oracleschoolsfoundation.com. The Foundation is a 510-c-3 organization and donations are tax deductible.