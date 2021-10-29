Members of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (OVCN) Dress a Girl Around the World mission are hosting a Sew-a-Thon to make dresses to be delivered on a Mission trip in 2022. Over the past nine-years, OVCN’s Dress a Girl members have made 10,000 dresses which have been delivered all around the world to little girls living in extreme poverty. Many of these little girls have only rags to wear and this is the first new dress they have received in their lifetime. Dress a Girl believes having a new dress helps to protect these little girls from would be predators, showing this little girl is being cared for.
Sandra Moore, Director of the OVCN Dress a Girl group stated, “We are excited about hosting this third Sew-a-Thon event for the Dress a Girl mission. Our Dress a Girl members, plus the extended community will be working together at this one-day event to make dresses to be delivered on 2022 mission trips. Each time we hosted this event, participants stated they enjoyed their experience and wished they signed up for more time! They also felt they were helping with a worthy cause much bigger than themselves. Our goal is to allow others within the community to be a part of this worthwhile mission and to experience the joy of making a positive difference in the little girls’ lives.”
The Dress a Girl Sew-a-Thon will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, located at at 500 W Calle Concordia. To participate in the event, registration needs to occur prior to Thursday, October 28 at ovcn.church/missions. All fabric and other accessories for the dresses will be supplied; sewers need to bring their own sewing machine, basic sewing supplies and their talent! If you are a basic sewer, you will be able to sew these dresses. Come join us!