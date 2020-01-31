The Oro Valley Historical Society is having their annual fund-raising event and this one is Priceless. A buffet dinner at the Oro Valley Country Club on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dinner will feature antique appraiser Catherine Baron, who has appeared on PBS’s The Antique Roadshow.
Each guest is invited to bring one lap-size or smaller item for a free appraisal by Ms. Baron. Ms. Baron has worked as collections manager of the Arizona Historical Society and has been part of special events for the Tucson Museum of Art, the DeGrazia Foundation, and the Tucson International Airport Authority.
Tickets for this event can be purchased on line at Eventbrite.com by going to the site and entering Oro Valley Historical Society in the search box or contacting Peg O’Connell at Pegoconnell@ymail.com. Proceeds go to supporting the preservation of Oro Valley’s history. Tickets for the event are $75 each. Tickets include dinner and a free appraisal of a lap-size or smaller heirloom by Ms. Baron.