March was an odd month, as we at IMPACT learned new virus information and received different advice every few days. By Mid-March we had a great plan in place that only had to be tweaked a few more ways to become the process we use today, to ensure people have access to food, and even toilet paper, while also minimizing the spread of a terrible virus amid so many unknown factors.
IMPACT volunteers pick up food from area markets six days a week, but with empty shelves, there wasn’t much for us to bring back to the food bank. We also had to figure out a way to feed our seniors who are homebound, while not exposing this most vulnerable population to numerous volunteers who could be unknown virus carriers. At the same time, schools were out on summer break so the last week of our MIMs program was scheduled to provide groceries to dozens of free lunch families. Then things got serious for us.
We closed all non-essential programs and our kitchen with a decision to buy frozen meals. A social distancing protocol was put in place and we taped down waiting lines outside the food bank at six-foot intervals so we would be ready to begin Monday, March 16, even with rain in the forecast. Staff spent the previous Thursday and Friday analyzing, researching, reorganizing and updating decisions, and because we responded immediately, we were ahead of the game and had food for everyone, as needed. The second week however was different: market pickup volume dropped, many of our volunteers had to stay home for their health and safety, we could not find a market that could handle our order for 468 senior frozen meals per week, and we wanted to be even more sensitive to stopping the spread. It was another crazy Thursday and Friday of scrambling innovation!!
We reached out, and so many wonderful people came to our rescue! Shamrock Foods sped through our application process to get us on board and allowed us to purchase bulk food for a second week of MIMS distribution to help those families that second week of school closure, as well as milk and additional dairy and produce for the food bank, and they delivered it in record speed! They also connected our Program Director Michele with a cool new company called "StayNaked Kitchen" that came to her rescue for senior meals. She was practically in tears when she came to me saying; “I know the name of the place sounds odd, but…” She was right, the owners worked with us to make miracles happen. They delivered 468 meals Monday morning; and even though they were not making any profit on it, they offered to do it for us again, and as long as we need their service.
We flipped the food bank around, swapping the customer service area and the warehouse, to create a drive through food bank. No one comes in contact with another person, as we all stay 6 feet apart, (except when there is a backup at the sink for handwashing).
Volunteers raised $1,000 with an outdoor pop-up concert fundraiser in SaddleBrooke, the Elks had given us bags of pantry goods for each of our 550 families, Walmart on Tangerine is now donating to us Monday through Friday, the OV Rotary Club still shows up at Trader Joe’s on Saturdays to be sure we get that pickup, Casas Adobes Pediatric donated baby formula, our Vista de la Montana and Santa Catalina Catholic Churches donated all their snack pack foods so we can be sure the Coronado K-8 families who struggle the most to feed their children have additional food through May now that the school year has been cancelled statewide, Catalina Craft Pizza closed to avoid the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), so they had us come in over the weekend to pick up more than 100 pounds of produce and prepared food, and donors are sending in dollars to help us keep everything up and running.
Our Golden Goose Thrift Shop has closed until further notice, so there are no sales to distribute to us; and at 60 percent of our cash budget, we will feel that very soon. At IMPACT, to protect staff, we and our Goose family are ordering groceries from Shamrock Foods, so they don’t have to go to the markets and risk exposure. Everyone here is taking this virus very seriously and committed to coming to work every day, heathy, to help end the epidemic as quickly as possible.
With Michele being from NY and my being from Seattle, we are hearing first-hand stories from friends and families truly on the front lines. These cities are the top two in the US with the highest number of deaths, so far; and we expect to do everything we can to minimize that from hitting our residents. Because of our incredible staff, volunteers, community partners, and donors, we will be here passing out food until we are forced to shut down. Thank you to all of you who help make that possible. You may have read that I now have a talk show on the Tucson RadioX podcast system that highlight incredible nonprofits who impact our community, but in April I am turning it completely around and interviewing the businesses who are supporting nonprofits now! None of us can do it without them, or you!
Please tell your friends and neighbors that we are here to help with layoffs, and furloughs. Our Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and new clients can quickly, easily, and safely enroll at the lobby window. Details and updates can be found on our website in the coming months as things continue to change, but we expect to be here for all of you! Thank you again for your support!
For more information, visit impactsoaz.org or call us at (520) 825-0009.