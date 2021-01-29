We all know how hard it is to celebrate the holidays without family members around the table. My daughter Debbie Wallace created a solution!
She used family photographs, enlarged the heads to life-sized and mounted them on wood paint mixing sticks. When these photos arrived Barb and I mounted the sticks to our dining room chairs with rubber bands and we positioned the chairs around the table.
For Christmas, we did a Zoom party with our kids on the computer and when that ended, the photos were still with us. What a pleasure! Now we have every meal with our entire family. Debbie and Andy live in Wildwood, California, our son Kenny and Barb live in Bend, Oregon, our grandsons and wives live in Sacramento, California and Golden, Colorado.