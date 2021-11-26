Are you looking for a new volunteer experience? Are you a fan of our SaddleBrooke Libraries? If so, please consider joining the Friends Of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) Board. You can be a key part of helping FSL ensure that our Libraries have sufficient funds to acquire the materials our community wants and has come to expect.
The FSL Board is seeking a Secretary and Directors as well as volunteers for Communications, Development and Programs.
The FSL Board Secretary is responsible for attending all Board meetings, recording minutes, and maintaining the minutes and supporting documentation. Careful listening and concise writing skills will be a big help for this task.
The FSL Communications Director is responsible for communicating with FSL’s supporters and the SaddleBrooke Community. This role is essential to assure the SaddleBrooke community understand that FSL provides funding and acquires all library materials. Communication and marketing skills are important for this role.
The FSL Development Director is responsible for generating income from SaddleBrooke residents and other supporters. This role is essential to ensure that adequate funds are raised to provide grants to the libraries. Teams concentrating on membership, special events and constituent relations are part of this effort. Sales, marketing and fundraising experience would be very helpful.
The FSL Programs Director is responsible for offering interesting programs, such as Author Luncheons and lectures. This role helps to keep SaddleBrooke residents interested in library activities. Your interest in authors, speakers and other community enrichment activities are key to successful FSL programs.
If you have questions or would like to discuss any of these opportunities, please contact Laura Pauli at (520) 818-1742 / lfpauli@aol.com or Barry Swartzberg at (520) 825-0463 / bswartzberg@hotmail.com.