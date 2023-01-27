I want to wish you all farewell, as I retire from Advertising with the Arizona Daily Star/Tucson Media Partners at the end of January.

While I’ve been with the Star for more than 10-years, the last six plus have been some of the most fun and educational working on SaddleBag Notes. I remember scrambling to learn more about the community, the advertisers, the production of your premier newspaper, and all points in between. I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know some of you through your advertising needs, as well as advertisers outside of the community who help support the publication, and other partners who work so diligently to bring you the monthly pages of news, information, and resources.

A new young face will take my place and I know you’ll enjoy working with this talented individual. Carlos Gama replaces me and will do a wonderful job, while I take on retirement “stuff.” Yes, there’s a book in me waiting to be written, travel plans to places I long to see, and a new retirement career to help keep me active. I just can’t sit still!

Thank you all for your support, your confidence in me, your comments, and sometimes for just stopping in the Catalina office. Speaking of which, the Catalina office closed late last year, and Carlos will be available to meet with you at your business location, home, over the phone or Zoom, or anywhere it meets your needs. I hope you make him welcome and that he finds a great place working with you on the SaddleBag Notes.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Thank you again. It’s been my pleasure.

Kristal MacDough