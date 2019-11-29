On our fifth and final adventure for 2019, 26 European Travel Club guests, plus Cheryl and I, left Dublin on Saturday, September 28 and headed west to the historic Irish town of Athlone, site of two major military sieges in 1690 and 1691. A visit to Sean’s Bar (the oldest pub in Ireland, founded in 900 AD) was followed by the Castle overlooking the River Shannon. We then sailed down the river to the monastic site of Clonmacnoise, enjoyed private tours of Belvedere House and St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford (arguably the most beautiful modern Cathedral in Ireland), plus had some laughs at a hands-on Irish cooking class – and then ate what we had prepared. And we survived!
After three days of fun, we continued southwest to Limerick, where a visit to the Frank McCourt Museum was one of many “surprises” on the program—especially for those who had read the award-winning book written by him, “Angela’s Ashes.” (The picture shows us in the classroom from the 1930s, where Frank was a pupil.) From here, we headed West for another unique visit: the Foynes Flying Boat Museum, dedicated to the era of trans-Atlantic flying boats. We boarded the world’s only full-size replica of a B314 Flying Boat (what luxury for the late 1930s) and later, learned the secret of making a “real” Irish Coffee—and the only Irish whiskey that can be included. After everyone was taught how to make it, of course we drank it! Delicious!
Our next stop was Dingle Town on the scenic Dingle Peninsula. Staying three nights in a “guest house” was a huge treat. We took over all the rooms at Greenmount House and each morning enjoyed the best homemade breakfast Cheryl and I (and others) had ever eaten. We took a private boat out into Dingle Bay and amazingly saw its most famous inhabitant: Fungi, the dolphin. Yes, he greeted us numerous times out of the water! More excitement (unplanned) was we were on the peninsula when the tail end of Hurricane Lorenzo hit Southwest Ireland! It arrived as a tropical storm, packing wind gusts of up to 80 mph, so our drive around Slea Head (the closest land mass to America) was a true adventure! And a couple of evening sessions of traditional Irish music in the Dingle Pub went down very well with the Guinness!
Heading back towards Dublin, we visited Birr Castle before another “surprise”— a welcome at Esker Hills Golf Club, the home club of Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Champion! We stayed outside Dublin for peace and quiet, but ventured in for two days, which included private visits to Mansion House (with a guided tour by Nial Ring, the previous Lord Mayor of the city), Dublin Castle and a unique canal boat cruise. We bade farewell to the Emerald Isles on Monday, October 7. And although it was my 33rd visit, I will return!
