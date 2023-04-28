The 25th annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive took place on Saturday, March 18. The Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB), in Mammoth, was the recipient of money and food donated by the generous residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The donations received during the Food Drive make a major contribution toward keeping the Food Bank open and enabling us to support our neighbors in need.

Over 100 volunteers worked to receive, sort, pack and deliver food and hygiene items to the Food Bank, and to collect and process monetary donations. The Food Drive was a resounding success and our warehouse is full! The food donations will ensure that our customers have a wide variety of healthy non-perishable food options, and hygiene items in the months to come. Monetary donations will be used to purchase supplemental food items, such as high quality proteins.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Road, in Mammoth. We are open five days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday), from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth and Dudleyville.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. We spend zero percent for administration costs, and are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.