Recently, members of the Sonoran Singers helped Sally Horn, President of the Sonoran Singers, celebrate her 82nd birthday on the patio at the Mountain View Bar & Grill. With the wonderful overhead misters cooling the patio, a good time was had by all! Sally, especially, enjoyed sipping on her COVID-19-EE! Kathleen Brown, also of the Sonoran Singers, was celebrating her 82nd birthday as well, but could not be at the soiree.