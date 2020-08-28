Recently, members of the Sonoran Singers helped Sally Horn, President of the Sonoran Singers, celebrate her 82nd birthday on the patio at the Mountain View Bar & Grill. With the wonderful overhead misters cooling the patio, a good time was had by all! Sally, especially, enjoyed sipping on her COVID-19-EE! Kathleen Brown, also of the Sonoran Singers, was celebrating her 82nd birthday as well, but could not be at the soiree.
Out and About In SaddleBrooke
Sally Horn Celebrates 82 Years
- By Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg
