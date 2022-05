Are you a compulsive eater? Is your eating out of control? Overeaters Anonymous can help. No dues, fees, or weigh-ins.

Where: SaddleBrooke - Please email for location of meeting.

When: Thursday’s Weekly

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Email: OASaddleBrooke@gmail.com