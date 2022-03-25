Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, located at 3201 E. Mountainaire Dr., in Catalina, will be celebrating Palm Sunday (on Sunday, April 10) and Easter Sunday (on Sunday, April 17) with services for both days at 10 a.m. Pastor Rachel Srubas will be leading both services, which will feature exuberant music.
All are welcome! Face masks are recommended for these two events. Learn more on our website. Visit mountainshadowschurch.org. At this time all services are held at 10 a.m. every Sunday. We are a congregation centered in Christ, caring for community.