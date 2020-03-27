Partners Western dance activities April, 2020 Thursdays, during the month of April, we will continue our series of Partner Pattern dance classes. Beginners start at 6 p.m., Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. These classes are held in the Mariposa room in Desertview. These are a fun alternative to our other 2 Step and Waltz classes. They are similar to line dancing, but you dance with your partner in a Sweetheart position. Some are easy, others more challenging, but they are all fun! Because we make dancing fun! We ask for a contribution for these classes of $8 per couple per class.
We recommend you wear leather soled shoes or cowboy boots, so your feet will glide on the dance floor. These are relaxed fun classes, please email me if you would like to participate in the classes.
Monthly, we have a DJ provide music for a dance that is open to all! These give us a chance to practice our steps, even review before a dance, in a relaxed, fun, social atmosphere. These will continue during the summer, check with me for dates.
SaddleBrooke Partner’s Western Dance Club hosts monthly dances in the Fall and Winter. Membership is $15 per person, good though December 2020. Non-members are also welcomed to attend. All of the club dances have Wild Ride play for us— if you didn’t know, they are the best Country Western dance band in Tucson!
Our club dance dates for the Fall are Tuesday, November 2, Thursday, December 3 and Monday, December 28.
Wednesday, April 22, we will get to dance at the HOA-1 sponsored dance with Wild Ride. These are great dances, with a great menu, and a great band! Tickets are $29 at the HOA-1 office!
Grab your partner, and some friends, and come have a boot stomping good time, Western dancing!
Check out our website. Go to sbpartnerswesterndance.wordpress.com. For more information, email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.